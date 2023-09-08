RAPID CITY, S.D. - Every year in September, Black Hills Balloons hosts a hot air balloon launch from the Stratobowl. The Stratobowl is a box canyon located 12 miles south of Rapid City.
The event is called the "Stratobowl Historic Hot Air Balloon Launch" in honor of the Stratobowl's place in the history of ballooning. It was the home of some of the earliest high altitude balloon launches and was the launch site of the flight that ended in the capture of the first photo to show the curvature of the earth. According to the event's Facebook page, the purpose of the event is, "to bring awareness and preservation of this beautiful canyon."
The balloons launched from the Stratobowl now may not fly as high as the historic balloons launched there, but they are beautiful. At least nine balloons launched from the canyon on Friday morning in an annual tradition to celebrate the history of the Black Hills landmark. There are still two more chances to see the balloon launches in person. Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10 if you hike the Stratobowl trail off of Highway 16 around 6 a.m., you just might get to see a piece of history. Weather depending, of course.
Check out these photos from the launch.