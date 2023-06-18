HILL CITY, S.D.– All weekend long, Hill City's annual Fine Art in the Hills Festival highlighted local artists across several different mediums. Previously called "Sculpture in the Hills," the weekend-long event also featured paintings, jewelry, prints, and tilework among the vendors. This year's event also saw a partnership with Crazy Horse Memorial, encouraging visitors to check out the show in Hill City along with the memorial's annual Gift From Mother Earth art show as well. Check out the photos from Hill City.
featured
PHOTOS: Hill City's Fine Art in the Hills Festival returns to the Black Hills
Christina Holiday
Multimedia Journalist
Christina Holiday is a Northern California native, and is a firm believer in learning something new every day. Christina enjoys exploring the cultural and natural history of the Black Hills. She also loves exploring culinary adventures and is always looking for a new restaurant to try.
