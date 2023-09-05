HILL CITY, S.D. – From getting their rubber ducks in a row to a buffa-load of art for an important cause, Saturday afternoon was a busy one in Hill City.
Second annual Rubber Duck Race
Started last year as a "Thank-you" and an end-of-summer celebration for the community, The Hill City Lions Club held their Rubber Duck Race at Memorial Park complete with food trucks, a kids carnival, and several vendors. Ducks for the race were $5 each with first, second, and third place receiving a cash prize. "It's just something that I like to give back to the community because we are we are a very small town, but we have very big hearts here," Hill City Lions Club President Stephanie Doaty said. "We just want to do what we can for not just the community members, but also, you know, the tourists, the people who come here year after year to help support us. And we want to thank them as well."
The three big winners this year were the following:
- 1st place Duck #143 Lisa Busack
- 2nd place Duck # 390 Ranae Schrier
- 3rd place Duck #316 Monte Brantley and Kristi Towles Brantley
The rest of the money from the rubber duck sales helps the Lions Club carry out future projects in the community.
Buffalo Love Art Show
Down on Main Street, one business was looking to help the community raise money for a very important feature. At the Gypsy Rose Studio, buffalo-inspired pieces filled the space as part of the Buffalo Love art auction.
From photography, ink, and even quilted works by local artists the event served as a fundraiser to help the city's mission of building a new ambulance facility. "Everybody in the community, I think, is trying really hard to do what they can to chip in because it's not an inexpensive endeavor," Studio Owner James Ann Barlean said. "So if as local artists, we can do our part to kind of make sure that our first responders have what they need in our area, then we're all about that.
The new ambulance facility will be located just a few blocks from the Hill City Fire Department building