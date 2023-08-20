RAPID CITY, S.D. – For $10 per dog, dog owners got to take their pooches to the Jimmy Hilton Pool for one last day of fun before the city drains the water for the season. New this year was the VIP session for local sponsors along with a raffle and pet supply sales for dog owners as the humane society begins to look towards next year. "We hope to do that again next year and we are already brainstorming some really fun things," Community Development Manager for the Humane Society of the Black Hills Caitlin Ausmann said. "We always encourage our supporters to reach out to us with their ideas too, if they have something they would like to see here."
Ausmann and other humane society officials add that this year looked to be the biggest Wags and Waves yet. All proceeds go towards helping the humane society with animal care and future projects.