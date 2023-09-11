HOT SPRINGS, S.D. - In the Black Hills, Cascade Falls is a hidden gem waiting to be explored. Located in Fall River county just off Highway 71, this enchanting destination is situated approximately 8 to 10 miles south of the charming town of Hot Springs. Cascade Falls is a local favorite, offering a picturesque escape into nature's embrace, complete with a picnic area, restrooms, and a network of small swimming holes and crystal-clear pools.
A Tale of Two Destinations: Cascade Falls comprises two distinct areas that beckon nature enthusiasts and adventurers alike. First, there's Cascade Springs, known for its scenic picnic area, where the serenity of the surroundings is truly captivating. A short drive or leisurely stroll away lies Cascade Falls, a more popular destination, adorned with breathtaking natural beauty.
Crystal Clear Waters: Both Cascade Springs and Cascade Falls boast pristine, cold, and incredibly clear waters. The constant temperature of 67º F (19.4º C) is maintained by the springs, making it an inviting spot for a refreshing dip on a warm day.
Nature's Wonders and Cautions: While exploring Cascade Falls, be sure to tread carefully. Nature has its surprises in store, with sharp rocks, poison ivy, and the occasional rattlesnake in the vicinity. During hot summer days, expect crowds of fellow explorers, but the off-season brings a tranquil and serene atmosphere, perfect for quiet contemplation.
Historical Significance: Cascade Springs has a rich history, dating back to the late 19th century when it served as a commercial mineral spa resort. Even today, the springs and falls continue to be cherished recreational havens. In 1962, these lands were generously donated to the U.S. Forest Service, ensuring their preservation for generations to come.
A Sanctuary for Rare Species: Cascade Creek is not just a scenic wonder but also a habitat for several rare plant species found only in South Dakota, thanks to its year-round open water. Keep an eye out for tulip gentian, beaked spikerush, southern maidenhair fern, and stream orchid, all thriving in this unique ecosystem.
Safety First: Visitors can access both Cascade Springs and Cascade Falls via well-maintained gravel or concrete pathways, just a short walk from the parking areas. However, swimming is only permitted at Cascade Falls, so be sure to make your way there if you want to take a dip. Poison ivy can be found in some areas along Cascade Creek, and prairie rattlesnakes are a possibility, so sticking to established trails is essential for safety.
How to Get There: Cascade Falls is easily accessible via South Dakota Highway 71, with Cascade Springs Picnic Ground and Cascade Falls Picnic Ground located approximately 6 and 8 miles south of Hot Springs, South Dakota, respectively.
Check out these photos provided to us by Aimee Gravgaard.