RAPID CITY, S.D.– With Memorial Day weekend underway, Main Street Square kicked off festivities on Friday with the opening of the splash pad and return of Food Truck Fridays. Food Truck Fridays will go through July 28, with different options available to the public every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"We just like to come downtown. we come down here when it's the ice skating rink, too. And so we like to enjoy all the stuff that they have down here, especially for kids," Maria of Rapid City said, who was at Main Street Square on Friday with her daughter Taylin. Taylin said the the splash pad was her favorite because of the water. "It is wet," she said excitedly. Both were downtown for the Food Truck Friday and were enjoying lunch when they saw the splash pad was open and though they were not fully prepared, Maria says that they still found a way to have a good time.
Admission is free for residents, tourists, and anyone else visiting Main Street Square. However, food from the food trucks will need to be purchased. Kenneth and Zanobia Oliver of KZ's Backyard BBQ are returning for their third year as a vendor at the event and are excited to be back.
"You find a lot of people that are coming in and visiting from other places," Kenneth said. "Like one young lady came in and was talking about how good the barbecue was, comparing it to the Kansas City Barbecue– that was where they were from. and I asked her, well, what's the level, where are we at? and she said 'you are way up there.' So we like the comments like that." "We do get to meet a lot of tourists," Zanobia added. "And different people coming in to enjoy the square as well."