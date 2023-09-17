RAPID CITY, S.D.– Some very special feathered friends were at the Black Hills Farmer's Market on Saturday.
Every year, the Black Hills Raptor Center brings some of their avian ambassadors out to the market for guests to see and learn about. On Saturday morning, visitors got to see a red-tailed hawk and a barn owl among others as they learned about the birds and the work of the Raptor Center. Volunteers also brought along various feathers and related items to teach kids and visitors about the animals. "We try to have them at least once a year and do different events throughout the year," Market Manager Callie Stainbrook said. "So this is a really fun day for people coming to market."
The farmer's market is open year-round, with their main season ending in October before they switch over to their winter hours.