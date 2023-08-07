STURGIS, S.D.– Riders made the trek to the Sturgis Buffalo Chip in the cold and rain for the sixth annual School's Out Chopper Show on Saturday, paying tribute to the first campers that came in on Choppers to the Buffalo Chip when it opened in 1981.
Though it was smaller than years past riders still showed up from all around the country to the Crossroads Bar with their best bikes. Originally started by Xavier Muriel of providence cycle works out of Austin, Texas.
The show also featured awards given out for the motorcycles judges deem the best in different categories such as best paint and best in show, with more than ten thousand dollars in prize money that was up for grabs.