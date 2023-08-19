RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Humane Society of the Black Hills has a new resident that needs to borrow a rather large home for a short stay.
In a Facebook post, the organization said:
"Help! We have a rather large reptile joining the Humane Society of the Black Hills roster tomorrow and we need adequate housing. If you have a 100-plus gallon tank to donate we could sure use it! The Humane Society is open at 8 a.m. tomorrow. This won't be a long term resident, so if you can loan us a tank for a few weeks we'll return it to you. Thanks!"
While there are no photos, the organization stated that the animal they are receiving is an iguana. For more information on the Humane Society of the Black Hills, you can visit there website HERE.