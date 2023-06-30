MOUNT RUSHMORE NATIONAL MEMORIAL – Every year, anywhere from 2.5 to 3 million visitors make the trip to Keystone to see Mount Rushmore National Memorial, but a program put together by the National Park Service is looking to make the memorial and other points of interest across the country a little more pet-friendly. Program Manager for Interpretation and Education, Earl Perez-Foust, explains more about the B.A.R.K. Ranger Initiative.
What is the B.A.R.K. Rangers Initiative?
According to Perez-Foust, the initiative is in place to help create a safe and fun experience for both visitors and pets.
"Just like visitors, when you come visit a national park, there's all kinds of parameters and rules you have to follow because we're trying to protect a whole host of resources here," he said. "And pets are the same way. There's certain rules they have to stay within, but they can have a great experience at these places as well."
What does B.A.R.K stand for?
According to the National Parks website, the letters stand for four important principle for visitors to remember:
- B– Bag your pet's waste
- A– Always leash your pet
- R– Respect wildlife
- K– Know where you can go
"And so when we see visitors visiting with their pets that are following all of these rules, we make an effort to reward that good behavior," he added. "We have these little wooden tags that we give all of them, and people love it."
Where can I take my pet at Mount Rushmore?
The rules of the memorial state that unless they are registered and identified service animals, no pets are allowed to go into the area of the memorial. However, they do have a designated area for people visiting the park with pets. At the main entrance to the memorial, yellow paw print stickers guide patrons to a short trail where they can go.
"The thing we always hear is 'I wanted a picture with Fido in front of the sculpture.' And we have to tell visitors that this is as far as they can get. So, we made an effort to find another area where they could go that met them part way," he said. "It keeps us where we need to be in keeping our policies and keeping this place safe and clean, but it also allows for people to experience this place with their loved ones."