Digital Staff Writer

Born in Denver, Colorado and raised in Rapid City, Ben joined the NewsCenter1 team in November 2013 as the Camera Operator for NewsCenter1 Today. He held that position while finishing his senior year at Stevens High School and graduated in 2014. Ben took a gap year in between high school and college and continued his duties as the morning camera operator.

From 2015 to 2019, Ben attended Columbia College Hollywood in Los Angeles where he learned every process about filmmaking and TV production from some of the industry’s top professionals. He graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts with an emphasis in Directing.

Ben moved back to Rapid City in 2020 and was rehired at NewsCenter1, but this time as a Technical Director and Digital Multimedia Journalist.

When Ben isn’t directing a news broadcast or posting articles, he likes to spend his time outside of work watching movies, listening to music, writing screenplays and short stories, and hanging out with friends.