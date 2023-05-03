RAPID CITY, S.D.– To help families with meal services during the summer when kids are out of school, Youth and Family Services (YFS) has created a lunch program to serve both kids as part of the organization, along with residents in the community. Nutrition Services Director Darcie Decker explains more.
How will these meals be offered?
According to Decker, breakfast and lunch meals will be served to children enrolled in Youth and Family Services programs at the 120 East Adams Street location in Rapid City. Adults and children living in the Rapid City area that are not enrolled in YFS programs can receive a lunch meal at the 410 Monroe Street location also in Rapid City. "When the schools are closed, our doors are open for the kids to come in and have a free lunch with us," Decker said. "And thanks to Meals on Wheels and Black Hills Area Community Foundation, we're actually able to provide the adults that come in also a free lunch. And that's exciting where not only can they just sit and watch them, but they get to eat and participate and visit with those kids while they have a meal also."
When will meals be served?
Meals will be served Monday through Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Monroe Street location. There is no fee, required, but volunteers will be taking attendance to help understand how many people are using the service. Local organizations and groups will also be in attendance to provide information on services available to the public and provide activities for children. Last year, Decker says that several community efforts were represented such as the Rapid City Public Library and local gardening services. "They have a pop-up library and they set up a booth or tent along with some activities for the children," she explained. "And we had gardening experiences going on, so they went home and worked on raising and growing their tomato plants or whatever they grew. So that was fun to see and have the interaction of how their vegetables were growing."
Do they need help hosting the events?
Yes. Decker says that volunteers are always needed to help run the meals on days when they are happening. "We have volunteers who help us and assist with taking attendance. We have record keeping required, but also they are a smile, they are a greeter. They are one of the first individuals the guests see when they walk in," she said. "And so they are helping to wipe off tables, to help families carry their plates to the tables. Things like that really help. And they have been really fun and engaging with the guests who walk in and eat with us." There is some training involved that must be completed before starting, Decker says, but anyone interested in helping out can contact Youth and Family Services at their number, (605) 342-4195.