HOT SPRINGS, S.D. - While on a trip to Hot Springs that involves a tour of the Mammoth Site, a "town hall" meeting and a Vietnam Veteran Pinning Ceremony in Hermosa; Representative Dusty Johnson added an unscheduled stop.
Representative Johnson was filmed rescuing a snapping turtle from the middle of a highway. The video was posted on his X account and can be seen below.
Fun times in Hot Springs pic.twitter.com/dox626mX5u— Dusty Johnson (@DustyJohnson) August 18, 2023
The rescue is reminiscent of another recent animal rescue.