What is the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation?
Only available to secondary teachers of American history, government, and civics, the foundation works with instructors to help them better their teaching skills along with education of the United States Constitution. Including being the fourth President of the United States, Madison was also known as the "Father of the Constitution and Bill of Rights."
Winners receive $24,000 each to go towards their pursuit of a graduate degree, along with courses on the history and principles of the constitution at Georgetown University.
For Huber, she plans on starting a program in the summer at Ashland University to pursue a Masters degree in U.S History. "I think seeing how students understand the way the Constitution impacts their life every single day when they are thinking about Supreme Court decisions or they are thinking about something they saw in current events. That is what makes me really excited about teaching. And that's what makes me want to come to work every single day," she said. "And so furthering my knowledge in the Constitution and American History– I think about how I can use that to benefit our students and really see that growing from here on out."
What do you see as being the main takeaway from this program?
For Huber, she says that expanding her knowledge of history and applying what she has learned to her students are the main things she expects to gain from this fellowship. "When students are working through history and working through government– particularly in my class, I really focus on projects that are asking students to answer big questions. Some of the questions that our government leaders are are dealing with every single day," Huber explained. "And so using some of those skills, skills of analysis and critical thinking, and being able to develop an argument with using evidence. That is something that I am hoping for and then making it like the real world. So they are having to develop products that they then will present to elected officials or they will use those skills that will take them beyond the classroom."
Are there any areas you plan on putting a particular focus on as you continue your education?
According to Huber, since she is working on a Master's Degree in U.S. History, the more knowledge she can gain about The United States of America's past, the better. And even though the last time she studied the subject seriously was while working on her Bachelor's degree and has always taught U.S. Government, she is looking forward to focusing on all of the country's history to help better understand and teach her students how the past can still have an effect on everyday life. "I have taught the United States Government for quite a few years. But being able to really enrich my knowledge because even though I'm not a history teacher, in that I don't teach a history class, everything is still so relevant that what happened in 1787 still has an impact on what what's happening today."
As part of that mission, she says she has already enrolled in a class on the Civil War to explore the event more in-depth. "And that is something that even though it does not directly fit within the standards that I am teaching, it has so many impacts on why we amended the Constitution following the Civil War, and how does that have an impact on broader conversations that we are having in class today. And so I am really excited about furthering my knowledge with with history, but also also getting more with government as well, since that's been been what I've taught for for a while."