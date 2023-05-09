RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City Regional Airport unveiled a new hangar and fire engine on Tuesday. The 4,500 square-foot area will house snow removal equipment until there are further needs as the airport expansion moves forward.
Executive Director Patrick Dame says will be a multi-layered expansion over the next 10 to 15 years. He and Airport Rescue Firefighting Captain Neill Goodart explain more.
New additions
As previously mentioned, the Rapid City Fire Department and the Rapid City Regional Airport unveiled a new fire truck on Tuesday for the airport station fire department. At this station, the vehicle will be more geared towards fighting fires started by materials such as jet fuel, with equipment capable of dispensing both water and materials to extinguish the fuel-based fire and prevent it from spreading. "The other thing that makes these trucks unique is that there's only one guy in the truck as opposed to three or four," Goodart explained. "We operate these trucks, both driving them and extinguishing fire simultaneously from inside the cabin using joysticks." The truck is also fitted with an increased capacity for carrying up to 3,000 gallons of water compared to a normal truck, which only has about 700 to 1000 gallons.
As for fighting fires, the new truck is fitted with cameras that show images in both color and thermal vision to give firefighters different perspectives and vision. "The color vision helps us to get a visualization of what's going on. And the thermal camera we use to find if there are any hot spots and things of that sort," he explained. "Aircraft fuel burns black. So if you end up in a low visibility situation, we train driving using the thermal cameras which allows us to see in low-visibility situations."
What is next?
"We have got a lot of exciting things happening in these 12 months that have been basically the last seven years' worth of work coming to closure in these couple of projects as we are launching into some bigger projects coming forward into the future," Patrick Dame said. "So it is really an exciting kind of apex time for transitioning the airport and moving it ahead." Dame says that with the new hangar and truck, other projects include infrastructure improvements and additions to roadways around the facility.
Also during the board meeting, an item was passed that will eventually create more queueing space for passengers at ticket counters, replace the TSA checkpoint, and then create a new baggage area for airline officials. "They are basically approving the bid of it at this point to be able to move forward. We have got funding– federal funding coming in on the construction of that project. And hopefully, we will be in later months awarding that project for construction coming up in the near future."