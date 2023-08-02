BOX ELDER, S.D. – Motorcycles have already been taking to the roads through the summer, and with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally starting on Friday, one group is among those gearing up for another exciting year.
Founded in 2001, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association has built a community of veterans across all branches of the United States Armed Forces that all share a love of motorcycles.
"It is just a commonality that we have. And when you get out of the military, you miss that camaraderie that you had when you were in," Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 30-1 Member Joe Kern said. "I was in 28 years in the Air Force. And when you get out, you do not have that camaraderie anymore. So people reach out and you find that organization that works for you and you have that camaraderie back and feel like you belong somewhere again."
The Combat Veteran motorcycle Association is a worldwide non-profit t hat focuses on helping veterans in any way they can. Whether through donations to veteran-focused organizations or assisting in local communities individually such as the annual boots on the ground event in Rapid City, they go out of their way and sometimes use funds out of their own pocket to help.
In the state of South Dakota there are two chapters, located on both sides of the river. And for Kern, he has seen the West River group growing steadily over time.
"When I started with Chet Weymouth here probably seven years ago, there was maybe a dozen people in it and we have got five times that now," said Kern
And with the rally on its way, Kern, Weymouth and all of their colleagues are anticipating another exciting year as they reunite with other members of the wide-reaching group.
"Wednesday during the rally, we go up to the Beaver Bar. Combat Vet Motorcycle Association members from all over the world come there for a couple of hours," he explained. "It started Chet Weymouth's garage 10 years ago with about 20 people, and now there are 250 people to show up."