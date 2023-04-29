RAPID CITY, S.D. - Black Hills Dance Festival was held this weekend for its 27th year with social dancing workshops, mainly held at The Monument.
About 100 people were dancing at the workshops Saturday morning.
"I love the fact that we get to do everything. A lot of places we go, it may be just a line dance event or just a couples dance," Jo Thompson, instructor of Black Hills Dance Festival, said. "But at Black Hills Dance Festival, they have both, and the line dancers can dance together on the same floor with the couples dancers. It feels like a family."
Watch some of the line dancing at the Black Hills Dance Festival
People could participate in workshops for line dancing, west coast swing, east coast swing, salsa, country two step, cha cha and night club two step.
Participants danced to a range of songs from country and early 90s hits, to current pop and Latin music.
Both Friday's and Saturday's workshops ended with an open dance and spotlight performance that anyone could enjoy for a small fee.
"I think some people think they have to have a partner to be able to participate in the couples classes and you absolutely don't. It's so much fun. It's great exercise. It's great for keeping our brains sharp. It's a gift."