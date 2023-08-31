RAPID CITY, S.D. - Labor Day weekend is approaching, and many people will be enjoying time with family, grilling up some delicious food, and enjoying three days off. However, officials from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office are emphasizing the importance of safety during the holiday.
A lot of folks will be traveling this weekend. With high-projected traffic and nice weather, making sure you are aware of your surroundings is what Sergeant Victor Gust of the PCSO Patrol Division recommends. Along with a designated driver.
"The sheriff's office has our ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign going on, so we're just trying to remind people to drive safely” Sgt. Gust said. “If you are going to have some adult beverages make sure that they have a sober driver. In this day and age, there's a lot of resources out there, as far as Uber and Lyft, to be able to get people home safely."
The same principle holds true for boats too. Just as with cars, having a designated driver on a boat is essential not only for your own safety but also for the well-being of others on the lake. The boat patrol from PCSO will be actively present on the lakes to guarantee everyone's safety throughout the weekend.
Officials express their hope for everyone to enjoy a fun and, most importantly, safe holiday this weekend.