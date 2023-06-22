DEADWOOD, S.D. - The Northern Hills Community Band will kick off their summer concert series at the Historic Adams House side lawn at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The band will play a variety of popular musical selections. The event is free and donations are accepted.
Under the direction of Dr. Christopher Hahn, the Northern Hills Community Band provides concerts in and around the Black Hills during the summer. The group is composed of multiple generations of musicians who have shared their musical talents and entertained for more than a century. The band plays a wide range of musical selections, including patriotic songs, marches, and show tunes.
For more information please call 605-722-4800. In the event of inclement weather the concert will be held at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC). Parking for the Historic Adams House, 22 Van Buren Street, is available in front of the Historic Adams House or in the Sherman Street parking lot next to the HARCC.
The concert is co-sponsored by the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission, Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, and Deadwood History.