STURGIS, S.D. - There is no shortage of contests that you can compete in at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. However, the Sturgis Buffalo Chip offers a unique competition that can help you beat the heat.
Bikini Beach at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip holds contests every half hour and at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a group of brave individuals took to the water for the first belly flop contest.
Each participant was given a prize for joining the festivities while the winner, who backflipped off of a rope swing, was given a larger prize.
Check out these photos from the Belly Flop contest.