RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Arts Council (RCAC) will host the Members’ 28th Annual Celebration of Light Exhibition for the Northern Plains Watercolor Society (NPWS) from August 25 to October 21 in the Inez & Milton Shaver Gallery and Lobby Gallery at the Dahl Arts Center. A reception will be held on Friday, August 25 from 5 - 7 p.m.
Approximately 50 new watercolor pieces will showcase a cross-section of works created by over 30 NPWS members.
Artist Steve Kleier will judge the works this year. Kleier will offer a critique of the pieces from 3:30 to 5:00 in the John T. Vucurevich Event Center on August 25 followed by the announcement of artist awards and a reception.
Kleier received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Montana State University in Bozeman, MT. He has worked for numerous clients such as Nike, Tektronix, and Microsoft. He has been juried into several national exhibitions.