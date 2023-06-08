KEYSTONE, S.D. - On June 14, 2023, Mount Rushmore National Memorial will host a Naturalization Ceremony in honor of Flag Day. The National Park Service, the U.S. District Court for the District of South Dakota and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will welcome more than 200 people from over 60 countries.
The event will take place in the outdoor Amphitheater located in front of the Lincoln Borglum Visitor Center from 11am until 1pm. The public is welcome to attend the ceremony and join in the celebration. The ceremony will also feature performances by the Iron Bull Singers, Dakota Choral Union, and the Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard. In addition, Pennington County Auditor’s Office will have a booth setup for voter registration.
Naturalization ceremonies at national parks are made possible through a partnership between USCIS and NPS. USCIS and NPS currently have a signed Memorandum of Understanding that advances the meaning and stature of citizenship by building connections between new citizens and America’s parks. First signed in 2006, and renewed in 2021, the agreement has led to special naturalization ceremonies held at many of the 400 places safeguarded by NPS across the country, including Ellis Island, Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, Rocky Mountain National Park, Yosemite National Park, Cesar Chavez National Monument, Cabrillo National Monument, Acadia National Park and numerous Memorial Parks on the National Mall.