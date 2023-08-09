SPEARFISH, S.D. - A Spearfish family received a special delivery from the guys in brown. UPS workers volunteered their time along with "Operation Ramp It Up" to install a new wheelchair ramp for the Welfl family in Spearfish. The ramp was gifted to the family to help contribute to four-year-old Jack Welfl's mobility. Operation Ramp It Up started in 2014 in Cincinnati, Ohio with the support of the UPS Foundation and VFW Foundation. The program focused initially on giving mobility back to disabled veterans and has since expanded to help any family in need of a ramp.
Before the ramp, getting Jack in and out of the house in his wheelchair was both difficult and dangerous. Founder of Operation Ramp It Up Greg Schneider says, "Now they don't have to call a family member or a service over they can get out and now just the wife or the husband on their own can get him out. They don't have to have somebody help with a chair to help get them out. And it's just, you know, the community all comes together to help, too. But now the freedoms back."
With the installation of the new ramp in Spearfish Operation Ramp It Up has now helped people in all fifty states. For more information on the organization and how you can help visit operationrampitup.com.