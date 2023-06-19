BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK, S.D. - The Badlands National Park Fossil Preparation Lab located in the park's Ben Reifel Visitor Center, offers a unique experience for visitors to get up close and interact with paleontologists as they prepare fossils that were found within the park.
About the lab and its fossils:
The Fossil Preparation Lab is the only known lab in the National Park Service system that is an open-concept lab, giving visitors the opportunity to watch and ask questions as paleontologists work on fossils. It's open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily from Memorial Weekend through early October.
"The Fossil Preparation Lab is the only place in the Badlands Visitor Center where you will see real fossils on display. We have some beautiful exhibits, but they're definitely not real fossils. And so, we wanted to give the visitors something to see that was unique. Besides actually talking to paleontologists on tables, they're also able to see fossils on display. While we're working on our fossils we will often stop and take them around the table and talk to the visitors and let them look at them up close and that seems to be a really popular thing, both with the adults and with the children." Said Mary Carpenter, fossil lab manager at the Badlands National Park Fossil Preparation Lab.
The lab itself starting 2012 when a young girl discovered a fossil outside the visitor center. The lab works on anything that has been found in the Badlands Nation Park by paleontologists, or even sometimes park visitors.
"Fossil Preparation Lab actually started in 2012 when visitors were really interested in a saber tooth cat-like animal that had been found outside the visitor center. The park realized that they were really interested in what was going on with the excavation. And so, the preparator then started preparing at a small table in front of some visitors and basically grew from a one-table working exhibit to an entire room where we can have over a thousand people a day visiting." Said Carpenter.
The fossils typically found at the park are mammals dating back over 27 million years ago.
"The fossils and the stratigraphy here at Badlands National Park dates roughly about 27 million years to about 37 million years old and that is considered the age of mammals. Badlands National Park is actually one of the richest fossil areas in the world for that age of fossils so we're quite famous that way." Carpenter continued, "We do have some dinosaur-aged fossils from the 70 million-year range, but they're not actually dinosaurs. We were under an inland sea at that time and so we have Cretaceous sediments. We have things like Mosasaurs, Ammonites and other marine animals. Any marine shallow sea type animals that you can think of."
Fossil preparation process:
The process of preparing fossils for display is time-consuming as Carpenter explains, "So, the process with fossils is the field crew will excavate them out of the ground. They are typically encased in a lot of rock or sediment so when they come in the lab, we use hand tools and we also use pneumatic tools to chip the rock away. We use microscopes because we don't want to chip anything on the fossil, and we use microscopes even for big animals. Sometimes what we have to do is piece them together like puzzles. I actually have a saber tooth cat-like animal that I've been working on for four summers and it's a very slow process. This guy was actually chipped out of the rock. He's just about done but I've got a couple of broken teeth, so sometimes it's piecing things back together and will have to actually glue bones and or teeth back together to try to complete him as much as we can. We don't ever try to put something together that isn't a perfect fit, because for scientific research, we don't want anything to look faked or have incorrect measurements or anything like that. But everything from chipping away with pneumatic tools to doing things together is what we do here."
What to do if you find a fossil:
There are 3 simple steps to follow if you happen to find a fossil in the Badlands National Park, which is a part of the park's Citizen Science program.
Do not remove any fossils from their original location. Leave all fossils where you find them.
Take photos of fossils with something for scale, location, and surrounding area. Take GPS coordinates. Note trails, landmarks, and directions.
Report the information to park rangers at the Ben Reifel Visitor Center.
Information and photos can be emailed to Badlands_Fossil_Finds@nps.gov.