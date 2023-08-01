PACTOLA RESIVIOR, S.D. - Sunday, July 30 saw large hailstorms tear through the Black Hills. Hit especially hard was the Pactola Reservoir, experiencing hail up to baseball in size. The storm came on suddenly and stranded multiple groups without shelter.
One of these groups was stranded in the water when the hail started. On a boat that luckily had a very sturdy roof, they endured the two rounds of hail that came down. Brenna Williamson shared her experience in a few pictures and videos on her social media. She had this to say about the hail storm.
"The day started hot and humid and Pactola was completely packed with every kind of floating vessel you could imagine. We took off towards Jenny Gulch and hung out there for about 30 minutes before the sky started to get dark. Many boats started heading back to the marina. The radar looked like the storm was going to pass over so we decided to stick around and wait it out. The boat we were on is used for commercial diving. It was built with a steel roof that is protected from lightning strikes. We felt pretty safe.
The people on the rock outcroppings who [came to cliff dive] and swim were all still gathered along the shore and hillsides. It was very calm, with no wind at all. All of a sudden we started to hear splashes all around the boat and across the lake almost like someone throwing rocks in one at a time. I could tell immediately that we were about to get completely pummeled.
Within seconds of the first few splashes the entire lake was spewing up water almost like it was boiling. At that time the largest hail stones were about the size of a golf ball. Then it started to slow down and just rain, but I knew it wasn’t over. The people on the sides of the Gulch had taken shelter under the trees covering themselves with the beach towels they brought. They started to come out from underneath the tree cover as they thought it was over.
All of a sudden I started to hear loud splashing noises starting up again and I yelled for them to stay under the trees. I told them that the hail was coming back and it was going to be worse. A few of them took cover again and some tried to run to their vehicles at the top of the hill. Some kayakers had flipped the kayaks over and were clinging on underneath. It was like all hell broke loose. The hail stones started coming down in all directions; bouncing off the boat like torpedoes. The stones were baseball-sized.
At that point, it came down violently and non-stop for about two to three minutes straight. Then just as quickly as it had moved in, it was gone. The sun came back out and so did many of the boats. Every single car that was parked at the marina and along the banks was completely totaled out (sic). Every windshield was busted and cracked and every inch of the hood and roof were covered in giant dents (sic). It was an incredible moment of Mother Nature throwing a tantrum. I’m glad no one around us got hurt badly and I’m thankful that I got the footage I did. Just to give a glimpse of the kind of fury some of these storms that come through the black hills truly look like. It was quite the experience!" -Brenna Williamson