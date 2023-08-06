STURGIS, S.D.– While riders have already rode in for the legendary rally, there are still many yet to come to Sturgis this year. And to help chronicle the journeys of many, the city has a new app for riders to download this year.
The "Journey to Sturgis" app was created by city officials and North Dakota Developer Tim Brookins. By using the same technology involved in tracking NDSU football fans on their way to Frisco, Texas in past years, he has designed a way for riders to see just how far-reaching the rally truly is.
"What it does is when someone signs in or downloads the app, they become a rider on this app and they join up with other riders coming from around the country," Communications Director for the City of Sturgis Deb Holland said. "It follows them from where they start. And you can see the dots on a map." As of Sunday afternoon, the app had more than 800 users that had registered and revealed where they are visiting from.
The app went live on Apple and Google Play stores last week and is free to download for the public. After it went live, Holland says within 10 minutes people had already begun downloading the app. In a short time it grew to hundreds of users checking in from several states and countries and as Holland mentioned, has ranked among the top travel and leisure applications.
Potential for the app, she adds, is already growing. Plans are for the city to work with Brookins to make it available for more events in the city. "We have talked to our developer about using it for our other rallies, like our Camaro rally and our ATV rally. And so those people too can say 'I am coming to Sturgis for this rally and I want to see who else is coming, too."