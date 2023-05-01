RAPID CITY, S.D. - Old MacDonald's Farm in Rapid City opened Monday, May 1, for the 2023 season. Old MacDonald's Farm is a petting zoo that offers numerous family-friendly activities involving a variety of farm animals including, but not limited to, llamas, horses, pigs, goats, and poultry.
"May 1 has turned out to be a wonderful sunny day. The locals flooded in and tourists are starting to trickle in and I think the tourists will be coming in more and more every day. Everyone can come on in. We have bottle feedings for the lambs and calves. You can pet the animals, feed the animals. There's pony rides and train rides and a lot of other fun things to do." Said Thane Rose, owner of Old MacDonald's Farm.
Old MacDonald's Farm is open daily from 9-5 p.m., with the last admissions at 4 p.m. As the season goes on, hours will be extended.
Rose encourages people to come on out to enjoy and relax on the farm.
