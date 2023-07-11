RAPID CITY, S.D.– Since 1976, the North American Limousin Junior Association has provided members ages 21 and younger with skills and opportunities to learn about the beef and agriculture industries. And this year, the national competition is in Rapid City, with over 200 steers and heifers heading to show from over 25 different states.
Families new to showing cattle and those that have done it for generations are part of this year's national competition, which also serves to build communication and business skills for the attendees as officials work to inspire a new generation of members interested in agriculture. And even if members choose to pursue future careers outside of agriculture, the skills they learn are still very applicable. "We have kids here that have mad Ph.D.'s in agriculture, medical fields, all kinds of things," North American Limousin Foundation President Bruce Lawrence said. "And so we really do as I said, have the cream of the crop represented here."
And on its own, cattle showing is something that takes skill and help from many generations. This year's champion in the Intermediate category of competition, Kesler Collins of Flanagan, Ill. says that preparation is a family affair. "My mom is up at 5:30 every morning with me, rinsing in the morning, making sure the heifers are cool," he said. "It is a family operation. It really has to be able to get to this level." This year he showed his heifer, nicknamed Maleficent due to a bit of an aggressive streak when she was younger. Having helped birth her himself, he has been working with her from the beginning to get her show ready. "There's structure, soundness, body feminine since they're heifers, they want to look feminine. They don't want to look super muscular, but they want to have a little muscle."