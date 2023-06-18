Father's Day - Title

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Father's Day is a great time to look back at where we come from. Fathers play a pivotal role in raising us, providing for us and protecting us. 

We at NewsCenter1 wanted to pay homage to the unwavering love, sacrifices, and lifelong lessons that have shaped us into the individuals we are today.

Tags

Tyler Mathieson was born and raised in the Black Hills. Tyler loves to perform. Between standup comedy, improv and acting, he finds himself in front of a crowd often. He even met his wife while performing “A Christmas Carol.”