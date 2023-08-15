RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City students from 6th to 12th grade have a reason to be thrilled as the Y Teen Center opens its doors, providing an innovative and engaging afterschool destination. The center promises access to homework assistance, afternoon snacks, life skills workshops, entrepreneurship exposure, and the Youth Institute Digital Media program.
Keiz Larson, the Executive Director of the YMCA of Rapid City, expressed the organization's enthusiasm about this new venture. "We are so excited. This Friday, the YMCA is going to be basically reopening a teen center. The first facility at the YMCA, 75 years ago, was a teen center and we knew that it really needed to meet community needs."
An open house is scheduled for Friday, August 18, from 3 to 6 p.m., inviting the entire community to explore the freshly established YMCA Teen Center. The center has been thoughtfully designed to provide a secure environment for Rapid City's teenagers. The facility will offer a range of activities, including a dedicated hangout space for teens.
Within the center, the Youth Institute Media Technology Program will enable teens to develop skills in media and technology, including videography and photography. This program aims to prepare young participants for various occupations within the media industry.
Another highlight of the Y Teen Center is the Perspective program, which introduces teens to entrepreneurship through a for-profit business model. This business, focused on screen printing, logo design, and other media-related services, not only benefits the center but also imparts valuable business skills to the participating teens.
All YMCA teens are welcome at the Y Teen Center, and admission is free throughout the school year. Parental involvement is encouraged in the program. For teens and families interested in visiting the new facility located at 830 Quincy Street, they can drop by any time after school, Monday through Friday. The Y Teen Center will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every night, offering a safe and constructive environment for adolescents.
Reflecting on the YMCA's heritage, Larson noted, "75 years ago, the YMCA started with a teen center knowing that teens needed a safe place to go that could also provide friendship, belonging, community and also great character development. And so, we really feel that this is going to be an added benefit to the Rapid City community."