RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Arts Council is pleased to announce a new Emerging Visual Artist exhibition, The Poetry of Art: The Poetry and Visual Art of David Johnson. This exhibition will be featured at the Dahl Arts Center from August 17 through September 29, 2023. A reception for Johnson will be in the Bruce H. Lein Cultural Café & Gallery on August 17 from 5-7 pm.
Johnson hitchhiked from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to Missoula, Montana, in 1976, and he never looked back. Johnson revived his art interests in the summer of 2014 after teaching for 30 years in Butte, Montana. He then began experimenting with different media, including wood sculpture, acrylics, and mixed media.
Johnson met his wife, Linda, in 1976 and soon became a high school English and art teacher in Eastern Montana. He received formal art training at North Park College (now University) in Chicago. This training involved visits to Chicago art museums, where he became inspired by the old masters and more current artists, including Claes Oldenburg, a Swedish-American sculptor.
This is Johnson’s first exhibition in the Black Hills. He draws subject material from his experiences in the outdoors of Montana. As a result of his outdoor ventures, his work is primarily landscapes. He adds to each of his visual pieces an original poem. Johnson states, “The poem is a personal response to the work. The artwork is dependent upon the poem and the reverse.
The Emerging Visual Artists program supports visual artists seeking experience working with art galleries and advancing their careers as artists. RCAC's education staff works with the artist through the entire process, from selecting works, getting critiques, pricing, writing a statement, and creating and promoting the exhibit.
For more information or to apply for the Emerging Visual Artists Program, please visit the Rapid City Arts Council website or contact the Rapid City Arts Council at education@thedahl.org.