RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Summer Nights are adding new restrictions to its no bags and backpacks policy.
Managers of the concert series put restrictions in place last summer and now they're further restricting bag sizes due to an increase of outside alcohol coming into the event.
Judd Nielsen, President of Rapid City Summer Nights said,
“What happens for us is that the people who do bring in the alcohol – we see it after an hour or two – they need to be escorted out, and/or they disrupt a lot of families that are here trying to have a good time. So we want to make this fun for everybody and part of that means restricting the size of bags that people can bring in.”
Nielsen says the new policy is closer to a similar policy at the Monument, adding this is a case of a few people’s actions creating issues for everyone.
The new policy allows clear twelve by six by twelve totes, resealable storage bags up to one gallon in size and a small clutch or wallet no larger than six and a half inches.
The details policy and a diagram detailing what bags are now restricted are available on their Facebook page.