RAPID CITY, S.D. - Small batch might be a word you associate with brews. In one part of Rapid City, you can experience it with peanut butter instead. Nerdy Nuts Began with two Rapid City locals returning after living in Colorado. Upon their return, they found they were unable to purchase fresh, local peanut butter. So, they decided to make their own.
A few years later and the company has grown in multitudes. They have even opened a storefront that allows you to do more than purchase their pre-made varieties. At the Nerdy Nuts Experience you can make your own fresh made peanut butter and add in whatever you would like.
I took the trip down and documented my time at the Experience.
Once you have decided to make your own peanut butter and pay, you are given a jar. There are multiple sauces to add before you grind the peanut butter. I decided to add some Raspberry sauce.
You are presented with six varieties of peanuts with different add ins that change your peanut flavor. I chose White Chocolate.
After you have your base ground and in your jar, it's time to move onto the toppings.
I started with some ground Golden Graham cereal. I added some M&Ms and white chocolate chips. I topped the jar off with some Oreo crumbles and some vanilla syrup.
Next, it is time to seal up the jar and add a customizable label.
Then comes the final part of the process, decoration. My art skills are not on trial here, just keep that in mind. There are many colors available to use to decorate your label as you would like. I opted to keep it simple as you will see.
The Nerdy Nuts Experience is located at 405 Canal St Suite 1000 in Rapid City. They are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.