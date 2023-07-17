RAPID CITY, S.D. – From hosting the annual West Boulevard Festival to winter activities on the pond, Wilson Park plays an important part year-round for the Rapid City community. And on Tuesday, Rapid City Parks And Recreation officials are inviting neighborhood residents and community members to a forum on July 18 for an open discussion about the park's future. The meeting will be held at the Parks office at 515 West Boulevard and will feature a discussion about the park's history before the open discussion begins. "We have had a couple of meetings with that neighborhood association or members of that association and they have got some ideas– they are familiar with that neighborhood park, so they have got some ideas, we have had some ideas. We just want to see maybe what the broader public would like to see happen there," Landscape Designer for the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department Melissa Petersen said.
For anyone who cannot make it to the meeting, but would still like to leave a comment about the park's future, Petersen says to send a message to the following email address: ParksandRecWeb@rcgov.org