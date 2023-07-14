PIERRE, S.D. - The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) Rapid City Job Service will host a “Hire the Hills” recruiting and hiring event on Wednesday, July 19, from 12 - 2:30 p.m. at 2330 North Maple Ave., Suite 1.
Business partners for the July 19 event include Golden West Telecommunications, K & D Appliance, Rural America Initiatives, Avantara, Dakota Barricade, Black Hills Health Care System, McDonald’s, Dakota Panel, Chris Bro Hospitality, Superior Siding Inc., and Amcon Distributing.
The Hire the Hills event is designed to allow job seekers the opportunity to visit, apply, and possibly receive a confidential interview with one or more businesses in one location. Individuals should bring a resume and be prepared to interview for open positions.
Participating businesses can build brand awareness, find an untapped pool of qualified candidates, benefit from face-to-face interaction with potential employees, and save time and money finding qualified employees.
Interested individuals needing help with a resume or cover letter before the event can call the Rapid City Job Service office at 605-394-2296 to speak with a job advisor. To view open positions before the event, go to southdakotaworks.org.
Businesses interested in participating in future events should contact the Rapid City Job Service office