NORFOLK, NE - In an unusual incident, a bull was found inside a car on a Nebraska highway. This event unfolded on an ordinary day, catching the attention of a police officer.
The Unexpected Encounter:
Around 10:00 a.m., the Norfolk Police Division received a call reporting a man driving eastbound on Highway 275 with a Watusi bull in the passenger seat. Officers anticipated a calf or a smaller animal.
A Bull in the Passenger Seat:
Surprisingly, the vehicle was large enough to accommodate the bull. Officers conducted a traffic stop to address the situation and potential traffic violations.
The Culprit Identified:
The driver, Lee Meyer from Neligh, had the Watusi bull, "Howdy Doody," as his passenger. The officer issued warnings for traffic violations and instructed Meyer to take the animal home and leave the city.
A Happy Ending:
Lee Meyer and "Howdy Doody" safely returned home, and fortunately, no injuries were reported during the highway encounter.