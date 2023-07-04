RAPID CITY, S.D. – Native POP: People of the Plains is excited to announce the 2023 art market and cultural celebration for the two-day art show to celebrate the market’s eleventh year at Main Street Square. This juried art show and cultural celebration is a free annual event in the heart of downtown Rapid City, and will take place July 07 - 09, 2023.
Native POP begins Friday evening at the Journey Museum with the premier juried art show. This is where art enthusiasts will have the first opportunity to get a glimpse of the immaculate art pieces that represent the talent at this art market. More information may be found on Eventbrite under the name of Native POP.
The two-day art market will also feature an Indigenous fashion show with stunning local models, a music showcase, and cultural performances. The Saturday fashion show will feature Designs by Della from the Crow Nation, Apsaalooke designer, Lady Pompadour and famous local Oglala designer, Hopa Designs by Darla Takestheknife.
The cultural performances will include a horse nation presentation by Red Horse Healing, youth poetry slam, culture bearer’s, and educational powwow performances, open mic, and informational booths of local area programs.
For more information check out nativepop.org