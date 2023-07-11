RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Native POP: People of the Plains -- the annual art market and cultural gathering at Main Street Square in Rapid City took place on Saturday and Sunday.
A Rapid City staple for just over a decade, the weekend festival came to the area as a way to celebrate Indigenous artists and culture. Performances representing cultures as far as New Zealand took place throughout the day. With several art mediums represented across 2-D, 3-D, and even fashion elements all weekend long. "This is actually Main Street Square's largest event and last year was our first year to do a two-day event to give our artists the maximum opportunity."
Marshall Burnette has been attending the event for five years as a vendor and works full-time along with his wife as traditional arts teachers in Oregon. As a traditional arts teacher, he focuses on pre-European methods and tools and works with his wife to create unique pieces as he blends Northern Plains and West Coast materials and methods to create unique pieces. And while he also works in more labor-intensive methods such as leatherwork and arrowhead crafting, he says that the cultural preservation aspect and project completions are rewards in themselves. "I enjoy when people recognize that, 'Hey, this is hard to do. I am glad you are doing it.' Somebody has got to do it," he said. "And that is where I find some happiness, a little pat on the back or ego stroke, like 'you are doing a good job.' And I look forward to that."