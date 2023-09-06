September 6 is recognized as National Read a Book Day. Whether it's a new title that you've been wanting to start or an older novel that deserves another readthrough, it is a day to sit back and get lost in a good book.
If you're stuck looking for a book to read, NewsCenter1 staff members have you covered with four recommendations.
Four Book Recommendations by NewsCenter1 Staff
The Westing Game by Ellen Raskin (Recommended by Tyler Mathieson)
"The Westing Game is a great all-ages mystery that unfolds in a relatively short book. It has some great twists and turns and will keep you engaged all the way through. This was a great unexpected find and could definitely become a favorite for you too."
The Phantom Tollboth by Norton Juster (Recommended by Christina Holiday)
"I have a select group of books I always find myself re-reading or referring to, and this is one of them. Juster’s use of plays on words and phrases make for engaging characters and memorable scenes that come off the pages. On the surface, it tells the story of a boy swept into an imaginary world of nonsense that he must piece back together, but at its core is filled with important life lessons that people of any age can relate to."
Samantha Chadwell
Neverwhere by Neil Gaiman (Recommended by David Azadi Scott)
"I would recommend, Neverwhere by Neil Gaiman. It's a brilliant and different take on modern fantasy with a rich world just underneath this one. It has memorable characters, sharp wit, genuine chills and excellent pacing. Once I started reading it I couldn't put it down."
Dark Matter by Blake Crouch (Recommended by Cameron Keller)
"Dark Matter is a compelling science fiction thriller that helps interpret how our lives would change if we had made another choice in the past. This was a concept that appealed to me as I have often thought about multiple decisions that I've made in my life, and what those choices would have led to. Crouch does an amazing job at keeping the readers' attention by blending in a mystery/thriller element that makes you want to find out what happens to our main character. This was one book that I couldn't put down as it always had me wondering what was going to happen next."