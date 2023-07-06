RAPID CITY, S.D. - If you find yourself mountain biking through some trails and come across a mud puddle what do you do? Some would say "Easy, just go around it." However, that is not the case. Most individuals that take care of biking paths will say the best thing you can do is ride, slowly, right through the middle.
Riding around the mud puddle not only will cause the grass to stop growing, but this widens the path. Most trails are single-track for bikers and for a reason. Single-track paths are created to be sustainable against weather, but when the path becomes more wide, it will be easier to damage.
If you are hesitant about driving straight through the mud because you are worried about slipping, make sure you ride slowly through and you should be fine, experts say. If your worry comes from not knowing how deep the puddle is, do not fear. The trails are made to be smooth before any potential puddle, if there is a puddle it should not be so deep.
Mitch Slusarski, Board Member of the Hanson-Larsen Foundation, says that leaving "ruts" or tracks in the mud can be a hazard as well. "If you notice that you are leaving ruts, either by hiking or biking, you really want to turn around back you came. 'Cause that is where most of the damage is done to the park" Slusarski noted. Once the mud dries, the ground is left unstable, which can be potentially dangerous to others.
When a park closes Slusarski says it's because the park manager, has deemed it unsafe for folks to use the trails. In cases like that Slusarski stated that he "hopes that people will be respectful when we close the park because we want to see it open up as quickly as possible too. We just don't want to do more damage, which would cause us [to] be closed longer".
Overall, keeping the paths smooth and single-track for biking, not only makes it fun for everyone but keeps our parks open as well.