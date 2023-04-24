RAPID CITY, S.D. - Monument Health announced it will honor respiratory therapists with The Phil Award, which is The FACES Foundation’s signature program. It is the only nationally recognized hospital-based recognition program dedicated to honoring outstanding respiratory therapists who provide exemplary care and treatment for patients with respiratory illnesses, as nominated by patients, family members and other caregivers.
Respiratory Therapists are heart and lung specialists. They work with patients of all ages, from premature babies to the elderly. Disease states or conditions often requiring respiratory care include asthma, emphysema, chronic obstructive lung disease (COPD), pneumonia, cystic fibrosis and infant respiratory distress syndrome.
“Respiratory Therapists are an important part of a patient's care team. We support physicians and caregivers throughout Monument Health to ensure every breath matters,” said Angie Haugen, Director of Respiratory Care. “From our tiniest babies in the NICU to our patients with respiratory disease working to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle, Respiratory Therapists are there.”
Patients or family members can now recognize and nominate Respiratory Therapists who have made a positive impact in their care. Monument Health will recognize one Respiratory Therapist per year with The PHIL Award. The PHIL Award was created in 2006 in honor of Philip C. Lamka, who passed away from Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD). The award honors and recognizes the unsung heroes in the respiratory profession who understand that each breath matters.
To learn more, or nominate a Respiratory Therapist go to www.monument.health/philaward.