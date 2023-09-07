RAPID CITY, S.D. - From bookstore pop-ups to monster truck tours, this weekend is going to be great. Check out some of the amazing events happening in and around Rapid City this weekend. Have a safe and awesome weekend.
Things To Do (9/8/23 - 9/10/23)
Overstock Bookstore Pop-Up
Updated
Sep 6, 2023
The largest used bookseller in the Dakotas is having an overstock sale at Uptown Rapid-Rushmore Mall. All used books are 50% off and new books are 25% off. The sale ends in two days, so don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to stock up on books at a great price!
In addition to the discounts on all books, there are also a few additional deals:
Buy 4 used books, get 2 free. Free used book with every new book purchased. Bag of kids books for just $20. Every visitor gets $5 to shop online or in our stores.
The sale takes place at the main entrance of the mall, past the food court. Sale hours are Friday, September 9th from 10am-9pm and Saturday, September 10th from 10am-6pm.
For all the information, click
here.
Image Credit: Overstock Bookstore Pop-Up Facebook Event page
Monster Truck Nitro Tour
Updated
Sep 6, 2023
The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is coming to Rapid City on September 9!
This incredible event will feature two monster truck shows, as well as a pit party and driver autograph session. See these 10,000-pound giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and freestyle action. You can also meet the drivers and see the trucks up close.
The monster trucks that will be appearing include Jurassic Attack, Kamikaze, Bad Decision, Ice Cream Man, Holeshot, and Wild Safari. There will also be Tuff Trucks and Quad Racing.
The pit party will take place from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm before the matinee show and from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm before the evening show. The driver autograph session will take place during the pit party.
For all the information and tickets, click
here.
Image Credit: Monster Truck Nitro Tour Facebook Event page
3rd Annual Fair in the Square
Updated
Sep 6, 2023
Outlaw Square in Deadwood is hosting its 3rd Annual "Fair in the Square" juried craft fair on September 9, 2023. This event will feature two days of shopping for hand-crafted products from local vendors.
The fair will take place on Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vendors will be selling a variety of items, including jewelry, home decor, clothing, and more. There will also be food and drinks available for purchase.
This is a great opportunity to find unique gifts for your friends and family. Admission is free, so mark your calendars and come on down to Outlaw Square for a fun-filled weekend!
For all the information, click
here.
Image Credit: 3rd Annual Fair in the Square Facebook Event page
The Rathco - Hill City Summer Concert Series
Updated
Sep 6, 2023
The Rathco Family Band is coming to Hill City!
This family of youngsters is heavily influenced by the Rock 'n Roll greats, and they're bringing their high-energy show to Main Street in Hill City on September 9.
The concert will take place next to Black Hills Bistro, and there will be beverages by Hippie Rockstar Boutique Wine & Beer Bar and food & snacks by Black Hills Bistro. Bring a chair and a friend, and come ready to rock!
Image Credit: The Rathco - Hill City Summer Concert Series Facebook Event page