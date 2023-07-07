RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Arts Council is pleased to announce Michael Lee Willcuts as the second of three artists selected for the “Conversation Ignitor” project to bring new murals to Art Alley in downtown Rapid City. This project is funded by a grant from the Change Network, a program of the Bush Foundation, celebrating uncommon voices in the rich history of the Black Hills.
Willcuts' Conversation Ignitor mural is titled, "Mitakuye Oyasin,” meaning we are all related. The mural illustrates the story of the White Buffalo Calf Woman, the gift of the sacred pipe and the pipe ceremony, which is a sacred rite of the Lakota people. Willcuts says the White Buffalo Calf Woman story is passed down from generation to generation and the mural is an opportunity for cultural insight and creativity.
Willcuts was born in Los Angeles, CA, and now lives in Rapid City, SD. He is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. His Lakota name is Tatanka Woslal Mani (Buffalo Who Walks Standing Upright).
The community is invited to the “Conversation Ignitor” artist reception with Willcuts and RCAC on Friday, July 7, from 5 to 7 pm in Art Alley in downtown Rapid City. The reception is being held as part of First Friday Downtown Art Walks.
For more information or to apply to be a part of the mural project, please visit the Art Alley website or contact the Rapid City Arts Council at contact@thedahl.org.
