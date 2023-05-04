Things to do Doodle 5/4/23

RAPID CITY, S.D. - On this "May the 4th" after you have made drums out of stormtrooper helmets, have completed the Kessel Run in under 12 parsecs and gulped down all that blue milk, maybe check out these awesome events happening in and around Rapid City.

May the 4th Be With You Party at Aby's Rapid City

How's your Star Wars knowledge? Think you can take on the dastardly Sebulba in a pod race across the dunes of Tatooine? Check out what they got going at Aby's this May 4th! Trivia, pod racing on a fully modded Nintendo 64, a costume contest, and a special Baby Yoda drink special!

May 4, starts at 6 p.m. (link)

Cinco De Mayo party/fundraiser at Borrachos

Party with a purpose down at Borrachos Mexican Diner and Cantina. Every dollar raised will go towards helping the Suncatchers organization.

May 5, starts at 4 p.m. (link)

SCARED SCRIPTLESS "Whose Line?" Improv Show

In the mood for some improv? Check out the Seraphim Theatre's veteran improv do their thing at the Pure Bean Coffeehouse. From witty one-liners to audience participation, this is going to be a lot of fun.

May 5, starts at 6 p.m. (link)

Things To Do 5/4/23

Air Guitar Character Creation Workshop

Are you pumped for the Custer Air Guitar Championship? Are you ready to shred? You may have the moves but do you have the look? Learn from the best on how to create the perfect air guitar rockstar alter ego.

May 7, starts at 2 p.m. (link)

Kokedama Planter Class

Learn how to create your very own Kokedama planter. Kokedama is a Japanese style of planting in which a living plant in its own ball of soil is wrapped in moss and held together with string. It's plant art! Super cool!

May 6, starts at 3 p.m. (link)

Tags

Digital Content Writer

Ben is from New York and moved to South Dakota in 2022. He graduated from the School of Visual Arts with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in cartooning. Ben has worked for Frederator Studios in New York and freelanced for companies like College Humor and TimeOut. He is loving South Dakota and his job at NewsCenter1. This is Ben's first job in broadcasting but he has been passionate about the field for a long time. Ben has had multiple public access shows in New York. When Ben is not working the camera, soundboard, or writing about what to do over the weekend in Rapid City, he is probably at home with his wife and cat eating pizza.