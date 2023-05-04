RAPID CITY, S.D. - On this "May the 4th" after you have made drums out of stormtrooper helmets, have completed the Kessel Run in under 12 parsecs and gulped down all that blue milk, maybe check out these awesome events happening in and around Rapid City.
May the 4th Be With You Party at Aby's Rapid City
How's your Star Wars knowledge? Think you can take on the dastardly Sebulba in a pod race across the dunes of Tatooine? Check out what they got going at Aby's this May 4th! Trivia, pod racing on a fully modded Nintendo 64, a costume contest, and a special Baby Yoda drink special!
May 4, starts at 6 p.m. (link)
Cinco De Mayo party/fundraiser at Borrachos
Party with a purpose down at Borrachos Mexican Diner and Cantina. Every dollar raised will go towards helping the Suncatchers organization.
May 5, starts at 4 p.m. (link)
SCARED SCRIPTLESS "Whose Line?" Improv Show
In the mood for some improv? Check out the Seraphim Theatre's veteran improv do their thing at the Pure Bean Coffeehouse. From witty one-liners to audience participation, this is going to be a lot of fun.
May 5, starts at 6 p.m. (link)
Air Guitar Character Creation Workshop
Are you pumped for the Custer Air Guitar Championship? Are you ready to shred? You may have the moves but do you have the look? Learn from the best on how to create the perfect air guitar rockstar alter ego.
May 7, starts at 2 p.m. (link)
Kokedama Planter Class
Learn how to create your very own Kokedama planter. Kokedama is a Japanese style of planting in which a living plant in its own ball of soil is wrapped in moss and held together with string. It's plant art! Super cool!
May 6, starts at 3 p.m. (link)