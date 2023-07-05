RAPID CITY, S.D. - Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D., Chair of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), visits South Dakota from Wednesday, July 5 to Friday, July 7. This visit aims to delve into the vibrant history of arts and culture in South Dakota, gain insight into the needs of local artists and arts organizations, and explore how the arts contribute to community cohesion and individual and collective well-being.
During her visit, Chair Jackson will journey through Rapid City, Pine Ridge Reservation, and Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation, engaging with various stakeholders and immersing herself in the artistic landscape of the region.
Jacqui Dietrich, executive director of the Rapid City Arts Council, emphasizes the importance of Chair Jackson's visit.
"This is incredibly important for our community because, in the past five years, the National Endowment for the Arts has provided $11 million in funding for arts projects here in our state," Dietrich adds, "Chair Jackson is touring nationally to really hear how the arts sector is coming back, reopening and reimagining what the arts look like after COVID, and how many of us were really challenged by how to support the arts community and to provide arts opportunities for the public. This is a chance to really hear what's happening in our local community, to share about what's working, how we continue to serve our communities and to grow the arts as a benefit to everyone who lives here in our region."
On Wednesday, July 5, Chair Jackson joined local arts leaders from the Rapid City area for a conversation at the Dahl Arts Center, which serves as the home of the Rapid City Arts Council. The discussion revolved around the role of the arts in meeting the evolving needs of communities in Western South Dakota.
According to Dietrich, the collaboration that comes with meetings like Wednesdays adds meaning to the idea of focusing on their local community's arts.
"Driving investment into our arts community is one of the most important things we can do to increase [the] quality of life here in South Dakota. As someone who was born, educated, and really believes in South Dakota as a great place to be, to live and to raise a family, the arts are absolutely essential to what we do every day. Living artful lives is something that really creates the human experience, and to be able to express that is important for everyone in our community," said Dietrich.
On Thursday, July 6, Chair Jackson will embark on site visits to arts organizations on the Pine Ridge Reservation. These visits will provide her with valuable insights into the artistic endeavors and challenges faced by the local community. And on Friday, July 7, Chair Jackson will participate in activities associated with the RedCan Invitational Graffiti Jam, an annual event hosted by the Cheyenne River Youth Project (CRYP), a project supported by the NEA. The day will commence with the Wakinyan Maza drum group from Cheyenne River opening the event with a prayer, smudging ceremony, and drum song at CRYP's Čhokáta Wičhóni (Center of Life) teen center. Chair Jackson will then embark on a tour of large-scale murals located throughout Eagle Butte, followed by a visit to the Waniyetu Wowapi (Winter Count) Art Park. The art park's schedule boasts a range of activities, including mural painting, traditional Lakota dancing, hoop dancing classes, and youth engagement initiatives. This part of her visit is open to the public, offering an opportunity for the community to connect with Chair Jackson and partake in the artistic celebrations.
The NEA Chair's visit to South Dakota holds significant promise for the arts community, as it signifies a commitment to understanding the local artistic landscape and supporting the creative endeavors of the region. By engaging with artists, organizations, and communities, Chair Jackson aims to foster dialogue and collaboration while promoting the transformative power of the arts.