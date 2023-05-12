STURGIS, S.D.– Two organizations in the Sturgis community were out at one of their build locations Thursday to help with preparing the plot for construction of a home. Around 20 Salesforce and Black Hills Federal Credit Union employees volunteered their time as part of Salesforce' 1-1-1 Model, where the company nominates a local organization to help out a non-profit of their choice. "We donate one percent of our profits, one percent of our software, and one percent of our employees' time back into philanthropic initiatives," Salesforce Regional Vice President Jay Pettigrew said. "And it is also part of our idea of having a stakeholder instead of shareholder value. Which is where we are trying to work in the communities of the people who are our customers and where our employees live."
Black Hills Federal Credit Union was nominated by Salesforce to join them for the day on Thursday. According to Marketing Communication Specialist Leslie Millard, this was not their first time working with Habitat for Humanity. They have worked with them before once houses had been set up, but never on preparing land for builds. "Normally we have about five people that volunteer with Habitat for Humanity each time, but this time we were able to bring more of our team members and then also have Salesforce come in, too. So we had about 20 people here, which was awesome," she said. "Thursday was different because it was not actually the build part of it, but prepping for it, which is really cool to see it from start to finish."