RAPID CITY, S.D. - Dan Tackett, a Rapid City artist has an exhibition at the Dahl Arts Center which opened on June 23 and will run through September 16.
Check out what the Dahl has to say about Dan Tackett and his retrospective show called "Past and Present":
The RCAC is pleased to present Past and Present, a large retrospective show of photographs, paintings and drawings by Rapid City artist, Dan Tackett. This exhibition opens in the Sen. Stan Adelstein & Lynda K. Clark Gallery of the Dahl Arts Center on Friday, June 23 at 5pm and runs through September 16, 2023.
Dan received his undergraduate degree in Commercial Art with an emphasis in drawing and painting. After that, he became a doctor, but always remained active as an artist/photographer throughout his adult life. After Dan retired from medicine in 2020, he had more time to devote to his artwork. More recently, Dan has been shooting landscapes with a medium format digital camera, stitching three to four high resolution images together in Photoshop to create a panoramic format. By using this process, Dan can maintain very sharp prints measuring up to six feet in width. The impact of this large size photograph becomes much more all-encompassing and more like the experience of being in that landscape.
Dan has exhibited at Prairie Edge, the South Dakota Art Museum, and the University of Central Oklahoma. His work has been included in three of the South Dakota Governor's Biennials and he has had drawings exhibited at the Oklahoma Art Center and the Kansas State Legislature. His artwork has been included in numerous exhibitions at the Dahl Arts Center, however, this is his first large-scale solo show at the Dahl.