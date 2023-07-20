Things to do 7/20/23 canva

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Are you ready to try something new this weekend?

If live music is your thing then head over to Miner Music Festival, or check out Kayleigh Mathews at the Firehouse Wine Cellars. Or maybe your love of beer and pretzels will have you attending BIERBORSE down on Main Street Square. Or maybe you want to do something for the whole family at Gold Discovery Days in Custer. 

Whatever you choose have a great and safe weekend.

Things to Do 7/21 - 7/23 (Click the arrows to see the next event)

Tags