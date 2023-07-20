RAPID CITY, S.D. - Are you ready to try something new this weekend?
If live music is your thing then head over to Miner Music Festival, or check out Kayleigh Mathews at the Firehouse Wine Cellars. Or maybe your love of beer and pretzels will have you attending BIERBORSE down on Main Street Square. Or maybe you want to do something for the whole family at Gold Discovery Days in Custer.
Whatever you choose have a great and safe weekend.
Gold Discovery Days in Custer
Photo Credit: Gold Discovery Days Facebook Event page
In 1874, Lieutenant Colonel George Custer led the troops of the 7th Cavalry into the Black Hills of South Dakota and discovered gold near present-day Custer. This discovery sparked a gold rush that brought thousands of people to the area, forever changing the landscape and culture of the Black Hills.
To celebrate this historic event, the town of Custer hosts the annual Gold Discovery Days celebration. This year, the celebration will be held from July 21-23, 2023.
Gold Discovery Days is a three-day family festival that features something for everyone. There is a carnival, a car show, an arts and crafts fair, a volleyball tournament, a 5K fun run, a cornhole tournament, a golf scramble, a hot air balloon rally, and one of the largest parades in the Black Hills.
A beer stock exchange and tasting alley will be set up at Main Street Square’s 13th annual Bierbörse, a German beer, and cultural celebration, on Saturday, July 22nd, from 1 to 5 p.m., presented by A&B Business Solutions, Vast/Bluepeak, Coors Lights & Scull Construction. The Designated Driver booth is sponsored by Coca-Cola.
Kayleigh Mathews will be performing at the Firehouse Wine Cellars on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
Here is a brief bio from her website:
Kayleigh Mathews is a Country Music singer-songwriter and Nashville recording artist. Her love for music began in Arizona at a young age with genre influences deeply rooted in Bluegrass, Gospel and Traditional Country.
She began honing her songwriting craft while being inspired by her southwestern hometown and life experiences, ultimately sharing a glimpse at life through song. With her ever-growing passion for singing, writing and performing, she moved to Nashville in 2018. Kayleigh knew the only way to feed the hunger within was to come to the home of Country Music, Honky Tonks and, of course, the Grand Ole Opry!
