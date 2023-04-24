RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Arts Council (RCAC) is excited to offer Summer Art Camps for Kids in 1st - 7th grade. Camps begin the week of June 5, 2023 and end on July 28, 2023. Camps are offered weekly and monthly. Scholarships are available for families who would benefit from financial assistance, and discounts are given for sibling groups and multiple camps purchased.
Two classes are offered each week, one serving grades 1-3, and one serving grades 4-7. Grade levels are based on the 2023-2024 school year. Weekly camps run from Monday to Thursday. Monthly Clay Camps are held each Friday.
The educators designing and teaching these camps follow the National Standards for Arts Education, and each week covers unique mediums, techniques, and approaches to art. Some camp themes include: From Imagination to Reality, Basic Mediums with a Twist, Clay Camp, Printmaking, Oodles of Doodles, Animation, Self Portraits, and Weaving.
Camps will be held on the education side of the Dahl Arts Center, entering the facility via the Kansas City Street Entrance into the Bruce H. Lien Cultural Cafe & Gallery.
Students are encouraged to register early to reserve their spot in the camp, as spots are limited.