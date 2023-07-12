DEADWOOD, S.D. - Deadwood History, Inc. and the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission will host a presentation by Ty Sanford at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Historic Adams House, 22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood. The event is free for members and $5 for non-members. Please bring a lunch and a chair. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).
The presentation will explore the rifles of Springfield Armory, their military use, and later civilian use for hunting and defense. Sanford will also touch on some of the big game animals that were found in the Black Hills during the Custer Expedition of 1874 and during the later gold rush days.
Ty Sanford is the assistant director and historian for Deadwood Alive. He has been with the troupe since 2011. In 2016, he was promoted to assistant director and armorer. Sanford has served on the Old Fort Meade Cavalry Museum board of directors for the past seven years. He has been interested in history from a young age which was cultivated at home and in school. He is currently working on a history and education degree. Sanford feels it is important to keep history alive, and the best way to do this is through living history. Sanford plans to keep educating and entertaining guests that visit Deadwood for as long as Deadwood Alive will have him. Which will be a long time.